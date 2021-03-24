All Stage Canine Development is a one-stop shop for your dog’s needs.

Along with offering dog training and grooming, they also have a store where you can pick up great products for Fido. They do all stages of dog obedience, they can train your dog to do things like work with kids, and work in therapy situations.

Ashley Williams was out at the business today at its new location.

The owner, Miranda Viani, said that some people who got dogs during the pandemic thought they could handle a dog because they were home all of the time, but they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into.

“People don’t anticipate having the challenges that they’re having,” Viani said.

They set the dogs up for real-world scenarios with things like strollers and walkers.