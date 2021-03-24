Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say two people were hurt after a shooting in West Sacramento on Wednesday morning. 

West Sacramento police say, around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of  2nd Street to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

READ MORE: Former Sacramento Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Sending Explicit Messages To 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online

Both people were rushed to the hospital. One person was said the be in critical condition while the other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

READ MORE: Auburn Wildlife Rescue Seeks Community Assistance During Busiest Time Of Year

A suspect was taken into custody near the shooting scene.

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding, police say. 

MORE NEWS: Big Rig Crash On Highway 99 In South Sacramento Causes Major Traffic Delays

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point. 