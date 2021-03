AUBURN (CBS13) – An Auburn police officer has been injured during a traffic accident.

The officer was attempting to pull over a dirt bike for allegedly failing to yield when the officer crashed into a curb, then a wall in the 200 block of Lincoln Way near Grace Street. The vehicle then caught fire.

The officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. He was alert and talking at the time.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident.