FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a Fair Oaks neighborhood.

At 10:18 a.m. Monday, authorities received the report of a man and a woman found dead in the driveway at a home in the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way. They had both been shot, according to Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The call reportedly came from the post office. A mail carrier had reportedly walked up to the house and discovered the bodies in an area hidden from the street.

Grassman tells CBS13 victims are known to each other, but would not elaborate on their relationship. He also would not say if the two live at the home.

“There was a single firearm recovered at the scene at close proximity to the bodies,” said Grassman.

Neighbors say they looked back at surveillance footage and believe 3-4 shots were fired, based on the audio recording.

“We have talked to neighbors there and I don’t know if anyone saw anything that looked out of place at the time,” said Grassman. “There is a lot of construction going on in that area and I think any sort of noise like shots could easily be missed.”

Neighbors stunned by the discovery gathered outside to watch investigators take over their street, blocking off portions of the area with crime scene tape.

“Shocked, literally shocked. My heart jumped,” explained neighbor Jim Breedlove.

Another neighbor said she was concerned without knowing many details.

“It was scary we weren’t sure the circumstances,” said Jennifer Wilfong “I’ve been shook up all day. I couldn’t even work I was too shook up and distracted,” she explained.

Neighbors claim several young adults live in the house, which they say is a rental.

“I’ve seen them come and go every once and a while, but other than that they are in their house and never really bothered anybody,” said Breedlove.

Deputies have obtained a search warrant and started searching the home for clues Monday afternoon.

Investigators say they are not looking for any “outstanding suspects” and that no arrests were made to the public. They emphasized that there is no threat to the public; however, they would not give specifics on the case, as it is still ongoing.

The identities of the two deceased have not been released. Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shootings.