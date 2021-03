SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new report says Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg will not be California’s next attorney general.

According to Politico, Governor Gavin Newsom called Steinberg Tuesday to let him know he would not be picked for the job.

The mayor had been considered one of the leading contenders for the post, which was vacated by Xavier Becerra.

There’s no word on when Governor Newsom will announce his pick.