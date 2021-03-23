ACAMPO (CBS13) – A man suspected of stealing a vehicle, crashing it, then running away from deputies in San Joaquin County has been arrested.

About two weeks ago, Deputy Weaver with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, was patrolling an area of Acampo known by deputies to generate a high volume of calls for service. As he drove past a white Chevy SUV stopped on the shoulder of the road, he made eye contact with the driver who acted suspiciously, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputy Weaver ran a check of the vehicle’s license plate, which turned out to match a vehicle stolen in Sacramento. As Weaver made a U-turn to make contact with the driver, the vehicle sped away and a short pursuit ensued. The driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of Acampo Road and Highway 99 and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the pole and causing extensive damage to the SUV.

The driver ran off and eluded capture.

Weaver was later able to identify the driver as 30-year-old Galt resident Ricky Obila and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday just after 3:30 p.m., a CHP offer arrested Obila in Amador County. Obila was turned over to the sheriff’s department and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on numerous felony charges.