SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – The deadly Zogg fire that burned over 56,000 acres in Shasta County last year was sparked by PG&E transmission lines coming in contact with a tree, say officials.

On Monday, Cal Fire investigators said in a press release that on September 27, 2020, a pine tree hit the lines, which are owned and operated by PG&E, just north of the community of Igo, igniting the fire.

In total, 204 structures were destroyed, four people were killed, and one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the fire.

The Zogg Fire went from 400 acres to 7,000 acres in a matter of hours, prompting mandatory evacuations in the region.

Cal Fire says their report has been forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.