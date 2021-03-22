MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Newly released video allegedly shows a man being hit by a Marsville Police Department patrol vehicle.

The incident happened in May 2020 in the parking lot near a Dollar General. CBS13 received surveillance video footage showing the moments just before Brandon Dix was reportedly hit by the officer.

The video purports to show Nix walking into the middle of a Marysville parking lot when a Marysville Police Department Ford Explorer drives up and then Nix disappears.

Nix says that moments before this happened he was walking down the street and was hailed by a police officer who called him by name. Nix, who says he’s had run-ins with police in the past, then ran to the shopping center when he was allegedly hit.

It’s not clear why the police wanted to talk to him on that day.

“It’s not fair…it’s not right…hurt an innocent person minding his own business,” he said. “It doesn’t give you a right to go running someone over.”

After Nix went down, other officers ran over. He says he was then taken in an ambulance to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nix never filed a report about the incident, because, he says, he didn’t think he had a case-

The Marysville Police Department said they are aware of the incident and also said the officer is no longer working for the city. They did not tell us who the officer is.