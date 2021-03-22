SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A high-speed chase through Sacramento County resulted in two crashes and injuries to a bystander.

The chase started when a driver Ran a red light in South Sacramento. Deputies chased them onto Highway 99, where the suspect vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The car then collided with another vehicle, one person with a broken leg.

The chase finally ended in the Valley Hi area of South Sacramento when the suspect vehicle crashed at Valley Hi and Center Parkway.

Three people inside the car were detained.