SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s Farmers’ Market was back up and running with a new look this weekend and in a new location.

The market was forced to move from below freeway at W and X streets where it has been held for four decades – and it reopened at the Arden Fair Mall.

It’s a new mix of retail and citrus as Sacramento’s Farmers’ Market took over part of the parking lot at the mall.

Grower Efran Ortiz from Lindcove Farms said the move is an adjustment.

“The biggest changes we’ve noticed is that we’re not protected from the weather anymore because we had the freeway above us,” Ortiz said.

The huge concrete underpass at the market’s previous location provided protection from the elements.

Caltrans forced the market to move during a lane widening project on Highway 50 that will require lots of construction equipment on the footprint of the farmers’ market site.

The move to Arden fair will bring the produce closer to some neighborhoods.

“It’s nice, it’s wide open, there’s a lot more space it seems like,” said Emily Hoefler, who lives in Sacramento.

A Sunday drive to the mall in Sacramento now offers retail therapy – with a side of fruits and veggies.

The farmers’ market is expected to stay at Arden Fair through the end of the year.