STOCKTON (CBS13) – Some thirty Stockton area McDonald’s offered a lot more than chicken nuggets at their drive-thrus Monday.

The restaurants also offered the possibility of paychecks.

Jason Roth is a manager with the Golden State Restaurant Group. The family-owned business promoted 650 positions open for hire at their 30 McDonald’s restaurants. A COVID-safe drive-thru hiring event seemed appropriate.

“It’s a drive-thru,” Roth said. “Drive-thru is our main business right now and so we kind of wanted to do a fun play on that aspect of our business.”

Sixteen-year-old Zariah Williams is one of the hundreds of people who drove up seeking her very first job.

“I’ve been praying, like, looking for jobs,” Williams said.

A different kind of drive-thru is ordering up employment.

Williams impressed in her interview.

“I liked what I heard and so I’m looking forward to her working with us, so I sent her the offer before she even left,” Roth said.

She showed the drive and got hired.

“Yeah, I’m really excited,” Williams said.

Roth said this is the first time the restaurant group has done a hiring event like this one.

They conducted 400 interviews on Monday.