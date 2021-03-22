FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a Fair Oaks neighborhood.

At 10:18 a.m. Monday, authorities received the report of a man and a woman found dead in the driveway at a home in the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way. They had both been shot, according to Sgt. Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The call reportedly came from the post office. A mail carrier had reportedly discovered the bodies while making their daily stop.

Grassman tells CBS13 victims are known to each other, but would not elaborate on their relationship. He also would not say if the two live at the home.

Deputies have obtained a search warrant and are searching the home for clues.

This is a developing story.