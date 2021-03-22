Filed Under:EDD, Unemployment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s beleaguered Employment Development Department website is experiencing problems as of Monday afternoon, leaving people trying to file unemployment claims scrambling.

An alert at the log-in page warns that some people are experiencing issues getting into the EDD website. It says that they’re working to restore service as soon as possible.

It appears the website has been dealing with issues since the weekend.

Many people have taken to social media have commented on not being able to log in.

California lawmakers are also commenting on the issue. Asm. Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) tweeted that the EDD is aware of the problem and is working on a solution.

Throughout the pandemic, California’s EDD has been swamped with people filing for unemployment. The rush caused extremely long wait times and prompted an audit that ripped the department for its mistakes and ill-planning.

Further, EDD came under more fire after it was revealed that it had approved billions of dollars in unemployment payments to fraudsters.