Sunrise Mall Sunday Farmers Market
Spring Has Spring Family Fest and Farmers Market,
6190 Sunrise Blvd. Citrus Heights CA
Sunday, March 21 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Fairytale Town
Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95822
916.808.5233
fairytaletownsac on Instagram
fairytaletown.org
Interact with the Animals
Online Auction: March 22 through the 28th
Easter Egg Express at River Fox Train
March 20, 21, 27, 28 and April 2, 3, 4 at various times including 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.
River Fox Train station
18095 County Road 117, West Sacramento, CA 95691
(800) 866-1690
http://www.riverfoxtrain.com
Placer Food Bank
Roseville, CA (but serves all of Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties)
Log on to https://donate.placerfoodbank.org/event/donatefood to begin donating
(916) 783-0481
https://www.facebook.com/placerfoodbank/
https://www.instagram.com/placerfoodbank/
Single Mom Strong
916-687-1282
http://www.singlemomstrong.org
facebook.com/singlemomstrong.org