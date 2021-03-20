SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento City Unified students can begin returning back to in-person learning beginning April 8, the district announced on Saturday.

The district said in a news release on Saturday that, after months of negotiations, it has reached an agreement with the Sacramento City Teachers Association to bring students back in phases.

The agreement involved numerous modifications to the district’s current plan and bringing secondary students (grades 7-12) back two weeks sooner, the district said.

Here are the return dates listed in the district’s Return Together plan:

April 8: Students in Pre-Kindergarten through grade 3, and Kindergarten through grade 6 special day classes

April 15: Students in grades 4-6

April 22: Students in grades 7-12

“Every day that our students are not on our campuses is time many are not getting the support that they need,” said Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “We are happy that our students will not have to wait any longer. The students in Sac City Unified, like all other students in our region, deserve in-person instruction to support their academic, social, and emotional learning and growth.

The district said that though 53 percent of its families surveyed have indicated they will send their kids back to school, other families will have the option to remain in distance learning or return to a concurrent model with a combination of virtual and in-person instruction. The district reported nearly 33,000 responses to the survey.

Teachers with health conditions have the option to instruct remotely under the agreement.

The district is one of the last in the region to announce its plan for a return to classrooms.