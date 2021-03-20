SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a game Friday night after suffering a medical emergency has died, the Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed on Saturday.

Emmanuel Antwi, a senior at Kennedy High, collapsed during the game against Hiram Johnson and was taken to the hospital, the district said. It is unclear what caused the medical emergency.

Sheree Tesca, a mother of one of Antwi’s teammates, witnessed the incident, including the life-saving measures performed moments later.

“You could see them pumping on him, and they were doing CPR,” Tesca said. “My heart just breaks for his family, you know. How do you explain to your kid, the person you spoke to 5 minutes ago isn’t here anymore?”

In a letter to families, Kennedy High Principal David Van Natten said school counselors and mental health support staff will be available for a virtual drop-in grieving space via Zoom as of Monday morning. Additionally, counselors will be available in-person when football practice resumes.

Very few details have been released on Antwi’s death. The game did not resume after the incident.

His sudden death has shaken the entire Kennedy community and surrounding Sacramento area. Tesca hopes Antwi’s family can find peace someday.

“Whatever transpired prior to this kid being on the field, I just hope the family can get some type of closure for that,” Tesca said.

“Our hearts go out to Emmanuel’s family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve,” Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said in a statement.