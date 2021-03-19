SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – One person is in police custody with a gunshot wound after he allegedly shot at police officers in South Lake Tahoe.

The incident started when police received a 3 a.m. call on Friday reporting a man trying to break into a room at the Three Peaks Resort in the 900 block of Park Avenue, according to a statement from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene, and shortly after, the man reportedly shot at them with what police say was an assault-style rifle. An officer then shot back, hitting the suspect who then hid, leading to a two-hour-long standoff.

SWAT and crisis team negotiators eventually convinced the suspect to surrender. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His identity is not being released.

Police urged people to avoid the area during their investigation.