SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – One person is in police custody with a gunshot wound after he allegedly shot at police officers in South Lake Tahoe.
The incident started when police received a 3 a.m. call on Friday reporting a man trying to break into a room at the Three Peaks Resort in the 900 block of Park Avenue, according to a statement from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
Police arrived at the scene, and shortly after, the man reportedly shot at them with what police say was an assault-style rifle. An officer then shot back, hitting the suspect who then hid, leading to a two-hour-long standoff.
SWAT and crisis team negotiators eventually convinced the suspect to surrender. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His identity is not being released.
Police urged people to avoid the area during their investigation.