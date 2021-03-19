RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Enjoying your favorite flick could mean getting off the couch and calling a few friends for an in-person movie experience.

The lifting of COVID restrictions means you can head back to the movie theaters. But the whole experience will look a little different

According to a statement from Cinemark, each of their auditoriums will be extensively disinfected between showtimes and theaters will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing. They also say face masks will be mandatory for all guests and employees. To keep things extra sanitary, all public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized regularly and wipes will be provided

Cinemark guests are being encouraged to buy tickets via touchless methods and they are promoting group rates for comeback classics at $99 and new movies $14.

This week the Palladio in Folsom announced that the interactive aquarium SeaQuest and Palladio 16 Cinema were back to indoor dining and that retail shopping will resume, but with limited capacity.