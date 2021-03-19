Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Movie Theaters Across Sacramento Region Reopening Friday
The lifting of COVID restrictions in the Sacramento region finally means you can head back to the movie theatres, but it will look a little different due to pandemic protocols.
45 minutes ago
Biden Says US Will Meet Goal Of Administering 100 Million Shots In His First 100 Days On Friday
President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. will reach his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days on Friday, 58 days into his administration.
52 minutes ago
Pres. Biden And Vice Pres. Kamala Harris Traveling To Atlanta To Meet With Leaders In Wake Of Deadly Shooting
The Biden administration on Thursday said it will meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta in the wake of a string of shootings at spas earlier this week. Eight people died.
56 minutes ago
One Person Shot At Killed In Elk Grove, Suspect At Large
Police are searching for the suspect of a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Elk Grove. At around 10:30 p.m., one person was found dead at the scene at a home on Starfish Way. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Elk Grove police.
1 hour ago
Two-Alarm Fire Burns Vacant Apartment Building In Stockton
The fire started in the first floor of the building and continued to the second. Crews cut open the roof to vent the fire and attacked it with water. East Market and Aurora streets were blocked off.
1 hour ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Friday's Show Info (3/18/21)
Thursday's Show Info (3/18/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (3/17/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (3/16/21)
Monday's Show Info (3/15/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
Legoland To Reopen April 1
March 19, 2021 at 7:22 am
Filed Under:
lego
,
Southern California