Movie Theaters Across Sacramento Region Reopening FridayThe lifting of COVID restrictions in the Sacramento region finally means you can head back to the movie theatres, but it will look a little different due to pandemic protocols.

45 minutes ago

Biden Says US Will Meet Goal Of Administering 100 Million Shots In His First 100 Days On FridayPresident Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. will reach his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days on Friday, 58 days into his administration.

52 minutes ago

Pres. Biden And Vice Pres. Kamala Harris Traveling To Atlanta To Meet With Leaders In Wake Of Deadly ShootingThe Biden administration on Thursday said it will meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta in the wake of a string of shootings at spas earlier this week. Eight people died.

56 minutes ago

One Person Shot At Killed In Elk Grove, Suspect At LargePolice are searching for the suspect of a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Elk Grove. At around 10:30 p.m., one person was found dead at the scene at a home on Starfish Way. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Elk Grove police.

1 hour ago

Two-Alarm Fire Burns Vacant Apartment Building In StocktonThe fire started in the first floor of the building and continued to the second. Crews cut open the roof to vent the fire and attacked it with water. East Market and Aurora streets were blocked off.

1 hour ago