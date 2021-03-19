ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Elk Grove.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called out to a home in the 9200 block of Starfish Way, a residential area of Elk Grove, after it was reported that someone heard gunshots, according to an Elk Grove Police Department statement.

Police reportedly arrived at the home and found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Officers, along with fire department personnel who were also at the scene, then administered first aid to the victim, but he died.

Police say 36-year-old Marvin Stephney, a Sacramento resident, shot the victim after an argument. Investigators are now searching for Stephney and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Stephney may be driving a 4-door, silver 2019 Kia Optima, license plate # 8NAS108.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the slaying is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Police say tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message.