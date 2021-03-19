SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cheerleaders will be allowed at outdoor sporting events, California health officials announced Friday.

The decision reverses a previous decision posted earlier this week by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Sideline cheer is allowable under the state’s youth and adult recreational sports guidelines, the CDPH told KPIX-TV: “Sideline cheer is considered comparable to competitive cheer as a moderate-contact sport and should follow all requirements of other outdoor moderate-contact sports,” the agency said.

Youth sports advocates voiced concerns after CDPH issued guidance on Tuesday which said, “Sideline cheer, band, drumline or other supporting groups are not allowed to attend sporting events at this time.”

Under the state’s guidelines for moderate-contact sports, informed consent is required from parents, while face coverings, physical distancing, testing, and enhanced hygiene and sanitation procedures are strongly encouraged.

The decision also captured the attention of Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) who criticized the guidance before Friday’s reversal.

“Barring outdoor sideline cheerleaders, who can safely distance themselves from one another & wear masks, shows a disregard for these (mostly) young women,” Gonzalez said in a series of tweets. “I’m not arguing that CDPH shouldn’t have guidelines for safety, but this prohibition appears to be taking the easy way out.”

Additional details will be posted by the agency Friday afternoon.