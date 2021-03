AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County officials are looking for the owner of a flag display found on the side of the road in North Auburn.

Road crew members reportedly found the display near Lake Arthur and Lake Arthur Road. They believe the display fell out of a moving vehicle and tumbled into a ditch.

The flag display case is made of dark wood and does not have any other identifying features.

If this is yours, message the Placer County Government Facebook account to coordinate a pick-up.