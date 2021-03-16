SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers say a piece of military ordnance was discovered inside a stolen car officers pulled over Monday night.

Sacramento police say officers stopped a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Bannon Street, just south of Richards Boulevard, a little after 8 p.m. after spotting it in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

On 3/15/21 at approx 8:15 p.m., SPD officers located an occupied stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Bannon Street. After the occupants were detained, officers developed information that they were associated with a nearby motel room. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NLPC4sw1dY — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 16, 2021

Officers say a search of the car uncovered a piece of military ordnance inside.

Exactly what kind of device was found has not been detailed, but it necessitated the response of the Sacramento Police Department’s bomb squad. The device was safely taken into custody and investigators are now looking into whether it is still live.

Police say the suspects were associated with a nearby motel room. Several firearms and a large amount of drugs were also seized in the investigation.

A total of three people have been arrested: 23-year-old Eric Torres, 36-year-old Pablo Arreola and 49-year-old Robert Mondragon. All three are facing several narcotics and weapons charges.