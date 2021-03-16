MANTECA (CBS13) — Two people were hurt when flames tore through the original Manteca City Hall Tuesday.

The historic building at 123 Sycamore Avenue is now home to several small businesses. Crews say a tenant accidentally started the fire and sustained moderate burns. That person was treated at a local hospital.

It took crews about an hour to douse the flames. The fire department says crews found fire on the second floor of the two-story building which escalated and burned through the roof.

One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle during the call and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is not suspicious and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.