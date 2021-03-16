MANTECA (CBS13) — Two people were hurt when flames tore through the original Manteca City Hall Tuesday.
The historic building at 123 Sycamore Avenue is now home to several small businesses. Crews say a tenant accidentally started the fire and sustained moderate burns. That person was treated at a local hospital.READ MORE: Lamborghini Crashes Into Power Pole Guy Wire In East Sacramento
It took crews about an hour to douse the flames. The fire department says crews found fire on the second floor of the two-story building which escalated and burned through the roof.READ MORE: Chase That Started In Vacaville Ends With Rollover Crash In Front Of California State Capitol
One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle during the call and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.MORE NEWS: Military Ordnance Discovered In Stolen Car After Traffic Stop In Sacramento, Police Say
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is not suspicious and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.