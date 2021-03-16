SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A chase that started in Vacaville ended with a rollover crash right in front of the California State Capitol early Tuesday morning.

The chase started a little before 2 a.m. California Highway Patrol says they tried to pull over a driver in the Vacaville area on suspicion of speeding and possible DUI, but that driver took off.

Officers chased the suspect all the way to the Capitol Mall in Sacramento.

There, the car then appears to have hit some barriers and ended up flipping over.

One person inside the car has since been taken to the hospital, but officers said they expect the person will be OK.

No one else was hurt in the crash.