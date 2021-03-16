RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A head-on crash along Highway 160 south of Rio Vista has left two people dead early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. between Rio Vista and Antioch, just north of the Antioch Bridge.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but firefighters say two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.

Two people have died as a result of the crash, Rio Vista Fire confirms.

Southbound lanes of Highway 160 in the area are blocked due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given.