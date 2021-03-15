ARROYO GRANDE (CBS13) — Another search warrant has been served at a home connected to the person of interest in the disappearance of Stockton’s Kristin Smart.

The San Louis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday morning that it served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores. Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar will be used during the course of the search, the sheriff’s office says.

RELATED: Person-Of-Interest In Kristin Smart Case Arrested On Weapons Charge

Investigators also carried out a search of Paul Flores’ home last year, as well as two other locations in California and one in Washington state.

“Items of interest” were found in last year’s search, but exactly what was discovered has not been detailed.

Smart disappeared on May 25, 1996. The 19-year-old Stockton native was a freshman at Cal Poly and was walking home from a party. Witnesses said Paul Flores was the last person to see her.

Paul Flores was arrested in February 2020 on a felony weapons charge unrelated to the Smart case.

The warrant for Monday’s search has been sealed, so no other details about the search are being released at this point.