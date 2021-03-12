Menu
Dance Party Friday! - 3/12
We dance our way into the weekend with a Dance Party! Everybody "Do the Dabkovich!"
4 hours ago
Question of the Day - 3/12
Courtney wraps up a Friday show with a question on this National Preschool Day: What do you remember most about preschool?
4 hours ago
Dina's Friday Freshies! - 3/12
Dina joins us for some Friday Freshies! Today's term is..."chopped pow!" Who can guess what it means?
4 hours ago
Checking In With Sac Ballet!
Sac Ballet has weathered the storm of the pandemic and is starting to gear back up to entertain audiences once again! Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp joins John and Courtney to talk about their practice space, and how they hope to see us LIVE soon! We can't wait!
4 hours ago
John Gets A Dance Lesson From Eric
Earlier in the show, we met Modesto teacher Eric Fuentes, who danced his way onto "Let's Make A Deal." We're back talking with him again, and this somehow turned into an impromptu dance lesson for our own John Dabkovich! We think he learned...something?
4 hours ago
Latest
Friday's Show Info (3/12/21)
Thursday's Show Info (3/11/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (3/10/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (3/9/21)
Monday's Show Info (3/8/21)
