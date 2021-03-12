Dance Party Friday! - 3/12We dance our way into the weekend with a Dance Party! Everybody "Do the Dabkovich!"

4 hours ago

Question of the Day - 3/12Courtney wraps up a Friday show with a question on this National Preschool Day: What do you remember most about preschool?

4 hours ago

Dina's Friday Freshies! - 3/12Dina joins us for some Friday Freshies! Today's term is..."chopped pow!" Who can guess what it means?

4 hours ago

Checking In With Sac Ballet!Sac Ballet has weathered the storm of the pandemic and is starting to gear back up to entertain audiences once again! Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp joins John and Courtney to talk about their practice space, and how they hope to see us LIVE soon! We can't wait!

4 hours ago

John Gets A Dance Lesson From EricEarlier in the show, we met Modesto teacher Eric Fuentes, who danced his way onto "Let's Make A Deal." We're back talking with him again, and this somehow turned into an impromptu dance lesson for our own John Dabkovich! We think he learned...something?

4 hours ago