SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a man after an hours-long standoff at a Sacramento County motel Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motel along the 4300 block of Madison Avenue after a security guard looked into the window of a room that was supposed to be vacant and saw guns inside.

As deputies soon learned, the man inside the room was known to law enforcement. He allegedly refused to leave the room, prompting deputies to call for negotiators.

Adjacent rooms were evacuated. Eventually, after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff, negotiators convinced the suspect to walk out.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Galt resident Daniel Philip Cordero.

Deputies say they discovered a modified AR-15 rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, extended ammunition magazines, a silencer, and bullet-proof vests. The rifle had been modified to the point that it would now be classified under state law as an assault rifle, deputies say. Further, in photos shared by the sheriff’s office, some of the equipment had generic “police” labels attached.

Cordero has been arrested and was booked into Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing several felony weapons charges.