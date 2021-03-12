FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — Authorities say five people were killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in French Camp late Thursday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old Stockton man in a 1997 Toyota was driving northbound on the freeway when he went to the right near Roth Road and left the roadway. The car then struck a tree.

Officers say the driver, a 42-year-old Tracy woman and three other people inside the car were killed in the crash. CHP says three of the people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were rushed to the hospital later died.

Three people who were in the back seat of the car were not restrained at the time of the crash, investigators say.

CHP confirmed that two children were among the people killed in the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say the car was going at a high rate of speed just before it left the roadway.

Investigators say they do believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.