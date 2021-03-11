EMPIRE (CBS13) – A Stanislaus County couple is facing child abuse charges after their baby daughter was hospitalized with extensive injuries.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department was contacted by Child Protective Services about a child in need of medical treatment for more than a dozen fractures over a large majority of her body that appeared to have been caused by twisting, pulling, and squeezing of various limbs and the torso, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The infant is expected to survive.

The parents, who are identified as 22-year-old Tasawri Ellis and 21-year-old Isabella Ramirez, of Empire, reportedly brought the child to the hospital to seek emergency medical treatment. At that time, authorities suspected the injuries happened over a period of several days.

Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Family Crimes Unit then arrested the suspects and booked them into jail on felony child abuse charges. Ramirez is facing charges of failure to provide medical care and willful harm or injury to a child, while Ellis was charged with failure to provide medical care, willful harm or injury to a child, and mayhem.

No other children reside at the couple’s home.

As of Thursday morning, Ramirez was released on bail, and Ellis was scheduled to be arraigned at the Stanislaus County Superior Courthouse.

Detective Cooper can be reached at (209) 525-7114 should the public have information about this incident.