VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Officers resorted to using spike strips to stop a chase along Interstate 80 near Vacaville early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they were called to help Vacaville police pursue a fleeing suspect.

Exactly what started the chase is unclear, but the suspect ended up on westbound I-80.

CHP aircraft H-32 got a visual of the suspect and tracked him from above, letting officers follow from a safe distance.

Eventually, near the area of I-80 and Willow Road in Hercules, officers deployed spike strips and disabled the car. The suspect pulled off to the should, then got out and ran but was quickly swarmed by officers.

The suspect fell into a shallow creek and then surrendered to officers, CHP says.

Vacaville Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.