SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento leaders have voted to keep the city’s overnight shelters open year-round.

Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to keep city’s shelters open regardless of the temperature. Previously, emergency shelters would only be opened when temperatures reached at or below the freezing mark.

Today was a turning point in @TheCityofSac as we voted to bring people indoors all year regardless of the weather in as many public and private spaces as possible. Everyone matters! https://t.co/o9Aiyo60tx — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) March 10, 2021

The severe storm that ripped through the area earlier in the year, along with the deaths of several homeless people, spurred city advocates to push for keeping shelters open.

Tuesday’s decision approves a $3 million budget to keep the shelters open through at least June 30. The shelters currently being run by the city include at the Library Galleria, the City Hall parking garage and the Capitol Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

In total, the shelters have around 1,200 beds – only about one-fifth of the number of homeless people estimated to be living in Sacramento County.

The city says around 80 people use the warming centers every night.