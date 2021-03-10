COLFAX (CBS13) — A young man has been arrested on suspicion of selling marijuana edibles to a 14-year-old Colfax boy through Snapchat.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on March 5, they got a call from a concerned father whose teenage son had gotten sick. Apparently, the boy had eating edible marijuana gummies.

It appears the boy was able to buy the drugs from someone off of Snapchat, deputies say.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect and, on March 6, they spotted him on Auburn Street in Colfax. The suspect took off when deputies tried to pull him over, however, leading to a high-speed chase that at times reached 100 mph.

The suspect – identified as 19-year-old Penn Valley resident Christian Brock-Hurtado – was actually able to get away from deputies, the sheriff’s office says, but dispatchers were able to track down his phone number. Deputies then called up the suspect and were able to convince Brock-Hurtado to turn himself in.

Brock-Hurtado has since been arrested and is now facing charges of child endangerment, furnishing marijuana to a minor, and evading a peace officer.