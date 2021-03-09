HUGHSON (CBS13) – Authorities in Stanislaus County are asking for the public’s help to catch a suspected jewelry thief.

On February 4 just after noon, 29-year-old Scott Tackett allegedly went inside Joyeria Flores Jewelry and check cashing store at 6801 Hughson Avenue in Hughson and stole jewelry. He then left on a motorcycle, heading toward Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputies say he had on an iridescent, rainbow-style backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about Tackett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hughson Police Services office at (209) 883-4052.