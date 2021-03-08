SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been sentenced to several years in prison Monday for charges including not registering as a sex offender.

Michael Joseph Taylor, 36, a sex offender, lived in Sacramento from around February to June 2017. During that time, he didn’t register as required under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.

In 2012, Taylor was convicted of attempted sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse in Oregon.

While living in Sacramento, Taylor was “found in possession of matter that showed a minor engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.” This led to his arrest by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on June 8, 2017, and a separate conviction in state court.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb sentenced Taylor to three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for failure to register as a sex offender