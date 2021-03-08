SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been sentenced to several years in prison Monday for charges including not registering as a sex offender.
Michael Joseph Taylor, 36, a sex offender, lived in Sacramento from around February to June 2017. During that time, he didn’t register as required under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.READ MORE: Police Searching For Driver Who Hit And Killed Bicyclist In Turlock
In 2012, Taylor was convicted of attempted sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse in Oregon.READ MORE: Beloved Placer K-9 Shane Dies After Battle With Cancer
While living in Sacramento, Taylor was “found in possession of matter that showed a minor engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.” This led to his arrest by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on June 8, 2017, and a separate conviction in state court.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb sentenced Taylor to three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for failure to register as a sex offenderMORE NEWS: Study: There Was No 'Mass Exodus' From California In 2020