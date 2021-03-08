St. Baldrick's Fundraiser in WoodlandThere's a very special fundraiser in Woodland this weekend, and you can contribute, or take part virtually! Woodland Police Sergeant Ted Ruiz joins Courtney to tell us about the St. Baldrick's Foundation Fundraiser!

Court's Tune - 3/10Court's here with a Wednesday edition of Court's Tune, today's theme is "animals!" Play and dance along with us!

Sugar Lips Protein Cakery - Sweet, Healthy Alternatives!This local bakery can satisfy your sweet tooth with some healthy alternatives! Lori Wallace is checking out Sugar Lips Protein Cakery!

Wiki Who? - 3/10John's back with a "Coming 2 America" version of Wiki Who?, where he gleans little-known facts from Wikipedia about the famous and not so famous...play along with us!

