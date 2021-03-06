SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car rally was held Saturday in Sacramento in support of farmers in India.

The group Sikhs of California said they organized a COVID-safe rally to show support for the millions of farmers currently protesting against laws in India.

In India, tens of thousands of farmers have been demonstrating in New Delhi for more than three months. They’re protesting moves by the Indian government to deregulate wholesale trading and end government support for farmers.

The rally drove past the office of Congressman Ami Bera.

Organizers say they’ve appealed to the congressman to take a stand on the issue, but he’s remained silent.

“He’s been so complicit. Despite his constituents writing to him repeatedly to address the situation happening in India – all the human rights violations occurring and just the disgrace of democracy that’s occurring there – he’s been silent on it,” one protester said.