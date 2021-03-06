ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two federal agencies raided the home of a former Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office employee in Roseville Wednesday morning.

That worker is now off the job, and neighbors are left in the dark as to why this happened. The federal agencies are staying silent on why they raided the home on Knowlton Court, or who the employee is.

Neighbors captured the scene early Wednesday morning as they were told to stay inside. In 21 years living on the street, Cindy Turk has never seen anything like this.

“All of a sudden we saw this van pull up and blocked us in, the door slid open and all these SWAT team members came flooding out,” she said.

Her Ring video captured officers surrounding the home and a woman and two adult men detained on the front lawn. Flashbangs went off as agents shattered the back door to get inside.

“They ended up breaching the house,” Turk said.

Dozens of agents in large SUVs moved in removing boxes marked as evidence from the house and loading them into SUVs.

“I understand they took a lot of cell phones and I saw them taking a lot of stuff in and out of the vans,” said another neighbor Rene Tichauer.

Neighbors say a former deputy lives at the house, and a patrol car is normally parked outside. But they have no idea why dozens of federal agents showed up.

“It’s strange this guy being a deputy sheriff being involved in this is bothersome,” he said.

CBS13 knocked on the door and a woman answered, but she shut the door without taking questions.

No agency is identifying this former deputy, or why they raided the home. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office calls this person an “at-will employee” who didn’t work for the department during the raid.