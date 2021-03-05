SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – SMUD announced Friday it will hold off on turning customers’ power off for non-payment until the end of June at the earliest.

The utility said in a news release that it will extend the suspension of shutoffs due to the widespread impact of COVID-19 until June 30, 2021. It first suspended power disconnection due to non-payment in March 2020.

“We stand by our community during these tough times,” said SMUD CEO and General Manager Paul Lau. “This prolonged pandemic has put a strain on our local economy and we’re committed to ensuring that ALL customers have safe and reliable power as we work through these unprecedented times.”

Customers who are behind on their payments will still have to make them up. The Utility District encourages people who are seeking payment options, assistance rates, or information about other programs to call them.

SMUD serves Sacramento County and small portions of Placer and Yolo counties.