STOCKTON (CBS13) – On Thursday, Governor Newsom said California is not going to follow other states in loosening mask guidelines.

At a press conference Thursday, the governor said he’s encouraging people to do just the opposite, and double up on masks.

“[We’re] encouraging people, particularly those that use cloth masks, to consider using an additional mask and double masking,” he said. “[If] you’re not using the cloth mask and you’re using masks…that actually filter even more than n 95 masks, that’s not a guideline recommendation.

While other states, including Texas and Mississippi, have dropped their virus restrictions, Newsom said the state is encouraging people basically to double down on mask-wearing,

“We will not be walking down their path. We’re mindful of your health and our future, and, I’ll just note…that the positivity rate in those states is substantially higher than even here in the state of California.”

The state is at a 2.1% positivity rate, which is down almost 4% from where it was about a month ago.

He says that wearing masks is even more essential now as we transition to herd immunity.