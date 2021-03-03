FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A turkey went wild, causing a big mess in a Fair Oaks dentist’s office Wednesday afternoon.

The bird flew into an office window of Dr. Gregory Hailey’s office on Greenback Lane around 3 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show shattered glass covering the floor as the fowl intruder walked by a patient chair covered in plastic.

Wildlife experts think the turkey may have seen his reflection in the window and thought it was another male turkey to fend off.

No one was injured in the incident and the turkey was taken away safely by wildlife rescuers.