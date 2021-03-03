SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who bought homes in Downtown Sacramento to be close to the Major League Soccer stadium that’s suddenly in limbo are voicing surprise and disappointment over the collapsed deal.

Kristin and Nan Singhasemanon bought a home with a rooftop patio they hoped would include a vista of the Sacramento Republic FC stadium.

“We were looking forward to having the stadium, it’s really impressive designs, and everything,” Kristin Singhasemanon said.

The Singhasemanon’s are Republic season ticket holders and bought their home at the new Creamery at Alkali Flat development with the idea they could walk to MLS games.

“You know, we all thought it was a done deal and we thought it was guaranteed, and construction was going to start soon and so it was really shocking to find out that something had changed,” Kristin Singhasemanon said.

Robbie Brown bought his home in the same development the very day after the October 2019 MLS announcement Sacramento was awarded an expansion franchise.

“That day I went down to the neighborhood and I looked at the homes and I called the builder,” Brown said. “It felt like it was a done deal and something that was going to happen so, it is disappointing.”

Paige Jewell and Carlos Quintero bought their home next to the stadium as an investment that’s now possibly facing an impact on future property value.

“We do think it will slow the rapid spike it could have taken,” Jewell said.

Major League Soccer abruptly announced lead investor Ron Burkle pulled out of the franchise on Friday. The search is on for a replacement investor, someone to save the franchise.

“I still think I’m not excepting that it won’t happen,” Singhasemanon said. “I’m still just like, ‘we’ll find a way, it’ll happen.'”

And someone to save these homeowner’s hopes, their front doors will one day have that home-field advantage.