MODESTO (CBS13) — Investigators are trying to reconstruct an accident scene in Modesto where a motorcyclist was struck and killed over the weekend.

Modesto police say, on Sunday evening, 51-year-old Allen Zuck was trying to make a left turn from Briggsmore Avenue into McHenry Village when he was struck by an SUV.

Zuck was taken to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead. The other driver involved was not hurt.

On Wednesday, officers were back out at the scene to do some measurements and reconstruct the scene. Modesto police say their traffic unit didn’t respond to the original scene because the motorcyclist’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Eastbound lanes of East Briggsmore Avenue were closed from McHenry Avenue to Honeysuckle Drive for the follow-up investigation.

While some residents claim the turn is dangerous, police say they do not have the numbers to support the area being particularly problematic.

Police say the driver who struck the motorcyclist is cooperating with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.