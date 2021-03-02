SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter recently received a kind of animal they weren’t expecting: a beaver.

The injured amphibious rodent had suffered multiple dog bites.

“It’s not a funny-looking dog…it’s a beaver. And our shelter certainly wasn’t equipped to take in an injured stray beaver in the middle of the night!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

A local wildlife rescuer took the animal home for the rest of the night, then transported it to the Gold County Wildlife Rescue.