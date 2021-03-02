SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a live homemade bomb was found in front of a south Sacramento school office on Tuesday.

The explosive device has been disposed of. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 2, 2021

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Ethel I. Baker Elementary School around 8 a.m. after a school employee reported seeing a suspicious device near the campus. The device looked like it had a fuse, the employee said.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team soon responded and discovered that it was indeed a live bomb with explosive materials inside, the sheriff’s office says. A loaded “zip gun” (also known as a homemade or improvised weapon) was also found.

Staff had to evacuate the school. No children and only a limited number of staff were on campus at the time of the incident, the school says.

The explosive has since been rendered safe, the sheriff’s office says.

A thorough sweep of the school has been done and no other suspicious devices were reported.

An investigation is now underway.