EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – On Wednesday, El Dorado County will be moving from the red tier of the COVID-19 structure from the more restrictive purple tier.
The county made the announcement Tuesday via a press release.READ MORE: Folsom Slackliners Run Risk Of Hefty Fines In State Parks
What does this mean for county residents? The county’s communication director, Carla Hass, explained: “Starting tomorrow, indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity, gyms can open at 10% capacity, retailers can open at 50% capacity, and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity, among other things.”READ MORE: Sacramento Republic FC President Steps Down Days After Lead Investor Pulls Out Of MLS Expansion Deal
Hass urges residents to continue doing the things that got them to this point, including maintaining physical distance from those of a different household, not gathering in large groups, and wearing a mask.MORE NEWS: 5-Year-Old Boy With Cystic Fibrosis Recovers From COVID-19
El Dorado County has been in the purple tier since November.