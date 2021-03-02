EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – On Wednesday, El Dorado County will be moving from the red tier of the COVID-19 structure from the more restrictive purple tier.

The county made the announcement Tuesday via a press release.

What does this mean for county residents? The county’s communication director, Carla Hass, explained: “Starting tomorrow, indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity, gyms can open at 10% capacity, retailers can open at 50% capacity, and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity, among other things.”

Hass urges residents to continue doing the things that got them to this point, including maintaining physical distance from those of a different household, not gathering in large groups, and wearing a mask.

El Dorado County has been in the purple tier since November.