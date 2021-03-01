TURLOCK (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to pull a dog out of a burning car in Turlock over the weekend.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon. Turlock Fire says their crews responded to a vehicle fire along the 1300 block of W. Main Street and were soon alerted that a dog was stuck in the car.

Crews attacked the flames and then started smashing out windows to try and get the dog.

As seen in dashcam video released by the fire department, a firefighter smashes out the driver’s side window and reaches inside. The little dog is then pulled out and handed off to safety.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.