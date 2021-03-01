SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The FDA is recalling several of Scent Theory’s foaming hand soaps because they may be contaminated with infectious bacteria.

Officials say the soap may contain the Burkholderia cepacia bacteria, which can lead to fatal infections.

Four scents are included in the recall:

Eucalyptus mist

Fresh lavender

Lemon citrus

Vanilla coconut

The soaps were sold at Walmart in 11-ounce bottles.

Click here for more information on the recalled products.