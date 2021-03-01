SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Boy Scout is striving to make life a little easier for women and children struggling on the streets in Sacramento.

Ben Jacobs thought of just about everything.

“Then we have some deodorant, hand warmers to stay warm. If they have kids, there’s a little coloring book for them,” he said.

All the essentials are inside Empowerment bags and on the outside are the words to help you put it all to use.

“So this is a quote from Hillary Clinton that says, ‘Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams,’ ” Jacobs said.

Jacobs, 15, is pushing for his Eagle Rank in Scouting. In order to achieve it, he has to complete a community project, but he admits inspiration hasn’t come easy during the pandemic.

“When I looked for inspiration, I looked to my family and people I love, and there’s a lot of women in my family that have done big things and have big dreams and goals and aspirations and I think that everyone needs a little something,” he said.

That’s how he came up with Empowerment bags for women. Jacobs has seen the growing homeless population in Sacramento… with women and children struggling on the streets.

He’s made it his mission to fill 100 bags with everything from diapers and wipes to homemade face masks.

“It’s a great booster, and if you have goals that you want to achieve and this helps you out, I’m just so happy that that happened,” Jacobs said.